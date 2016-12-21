Amber Tamblyn writing first fiction book

Actress Amber Tamblyn will be making her debut as a novelist in 2018.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, who recently announced she is pregnant, is busy working on two literary projects for 2018 - a poetry book and a fiction novel, which will centre on "an amorphous serial rapist".

"Big news, y'all," she writes on Twitter. "New poetry book and debut novel coming soon on @HarperPerennial. I'm about to show you how dangerous women can be."

"These books will be everything women are not allowed to be: Ugly, violent, unlikable, scary, corrupt, revolting and dangerous," she adds. "Get ready."

Amber released a poetry collection titled Dark Sparkler last year (15).

The book announcement comes two months after the 33-year-old went public with her own experience of sexual assault in response to crude comments made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The Republican came under fire after audio footage of a lewd conversation he shared with U.S. TV presenter Billy Bush in 2005 surfaced online in October (16).

In the off-air chat, he discussed a failed attempt to seduce a married woman.

"I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," he can be heard saying. "And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p**sy, you can do anything."

The 70-year-old later apologised for his remarks but the controversy prompted Tamblyn to open up about an abusive incident she suffered at the hands of an ex-boyfriend, to underline just how damaging Trump's vulgar comments were.

Taking to Facebook, the actress shared a photo of Trump planting a kiss on a beauty queen and began, "I need to tell you a story. With the love and support of my husband, I've decided to share it publicly."

The actress then described the night of her sex assault, which took place at a Hollywood concert after breaking off her longterm relationship with the abusive ex.

