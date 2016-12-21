Justin Bieber indicted in Argentina over paparazzo altercation

Justin Bieber has reportedly been indicted in Argentina over a 2013 altercation with a paparazzo.

The Baby hitmaker became a wanted man in the Latin American country after failing to return to Buenos Aires for police questioning following a clash with photographer Diego Pesoa in November, 2013.



Pesoa claimed the singer's bodyguards attacked him on Justin's orders as he attempted to snap pictures of the star leaving a nightclub while on tour in Argentina, and he had to seek hospital treatment for his injuries.



Buenos Aires investigators sought to question Bieber over the alleged attack, and in November, 2014 a judge set a 60-day deadline for the pop superstar to appear before a court in the country or face having an international warrant issued for his arrest.



The warrant was issued in April, 2015, but the singer avoided a possible punishment of up to a year behind bars after another court official reportedly withdrew the order.



The legal issue has since been revived, and according to TMZ.com, the 22-year-old has now been indicted for causing minor injuries. The singer now faces arrest if he returns to the country.



Bieber is reportedly planning to appeal the indictment.



The news emerges as the star prepares to embark on the South American leg of his Purpose World Tour. However, he will not be stopping in Argentina, after previously telling fans government officials "won't allow it" due to "legal conditions".



After his announcement, devotees marched through Buenos Aires, calling for his alleged concert ban to be overturned.

© Cover Media Group 2016