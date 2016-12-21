Jhene Aiko's ex wants alimony

The musicians began dating in 2014 and in March (16), it was revealed they announced they had secretly tied the knot.

The union didn't last and Aiko filed for divorce in August (16), citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She also asked the judge to deny Dot da Genius, real name Oladipo Omishore, any spousal support.

However, Omishore is reportedly challenging her petition and is requesting Aiko pay alimony, although he wants a judge to bar her from collecting any spousal support.

According to his divorce response, obtained by Bossip.com, the producer lists the separation date as "to be determined" and cites irreconcilable differences for the breakup. He is also requesting Aiko pay his lawyer's fees.

Aiko's divorce filing came weeks after she shared a kiss onstage with rapper Big Sean in June (16). In October (16), Aiko seemed to confirm their new romance by posting a photo on Instagram of him leaning over her shoulder and kissing her cheek, while she closed her eyes and smiled.

Big Sean has yet to confirm the romance, but in November (16) he revealed the couple, which formed the duo TWENTY88 earlier this year (16), is heading back into the studio to work on new music together for 2017, as well as the star's own respective solo albums.

After a fan heaped praise on the artists' TWENTY88 release on Twitter, Big Sean responded, "Thank you the next @twenty88 album is coming next year. We gon get our solo's off too though (sic)!"

He then added the hashtag "#Dons", suggesting they are at the top of their games, and revealed he considers them "#Soulmates".

