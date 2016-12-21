Soulja Boy escapes gun charges

The Crank That (Soulja Boy) hitmaker was arrested last week (ends16Dec16), when police officers were reportedly called to his home in the Hollywood Hills after he allegedly posted threatening messages on his social media sites.

According to TMZ, cops found a gun at the 26-year-old's pad and arrested him for a probation violation. He was subsequently released on $35,000 (£28,350) bail and he now reveals the charges from the arrest have been dropped.

"I am looking forward to focusing back on the music and new business for 2017," reads a statement issued by the rapper to XXL magazine.

The arrest came two months after he was sued for posting a threatening video on Instagram, in which he blasted his ex-girlfriend Nia Riley and vowed to shoot and kill a man he believed was her new lover, while waving a gun at the camera.

His representative subsequently played down the threatening footage, insisting the firearm was a fake, and claimed he had also apologised to Riley.

The plaintiff, going by the name Skrill Dilly, claimed he suffered medical issues as a result of the stress and fear he lived in following Soulja's post, and sued for damages and funds to cover his medical expenses.

The star has yet to respond to the legal action.

Soulja Boy is currently on probation after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour charge of unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm in 2014.

