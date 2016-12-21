Ben Affleck: 'I'm now the best I can be'

The 44-year-old star has sealed his reputation as a Hollywood powerhouse, having acting, producing and directing gigs all under his belt. His latest effort is Live by Night, a mobster film in which he takes the helm and appears in, and found it wasn't hard to convince Warner Bros. to support the movie after his success with 2012's Argo, which took home three Oscars.

"Hollywood does allow you to go prove yourself. If you have a vision, you're allowed to make that story," he told USA Today. "As I've gotten older, I've found that when I've done things successfully, people are more willing to take a risk on me. As I've had misses, people have been less willing.

"People in Taiwan know who I am who didn't know who I was a year ago. (I'm at) the prime of what I'm able to do."

Films Gone Girl and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which he plays the title superhero, have also spurred on his success and opened his eyes to what is possible. With so much experience in the movie business, Ben is now more determined than ever when it comes to what path he wants to follow.

"I've been in like 40 movies, and I don't feel like an old guy," he explained. "But I have done this enough to know what it is that I want to be doing. And I know how to get there. This is not to say that I won't make mistakes or movies that don't work. But I feel like now is the time for me. The iron is hot."

Chris Messina, who also appeared in Argo, reunites with Ben in Live by Night and describes the production as "like a magic trick" when it came to Ben balancing acting with work behind the camera. As for the Pearl Harbor star, he hopes the feature gives off the vibe of classic Hollywood flick.

"I rely on critics, the audiences, great marketing and anyone coming because they saw Batman and liked it. I'll take that. Believe me," he said.

Live by Night hits cinemas in January (17).

