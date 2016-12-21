Megan Mullally accidentally bought a $4,000 hoodie

Actress Megan Mullally was left horrified after discovering she had accidentally spent $4,000 (£3,230) on a designer sweater during a recent shopping trip in New York City.

The former Will & Grace star reveals she and a friend wanted to kill some time before a flight and decided to browse the wares at luxury fashion house Valentino.

Megan, who insists she is typically a "master bargain hunter", had no intention of spending any money in the store, but wanted to "go over there and pretend like we're rich".

However, the actress admits she got a little too caught up in the moment and decided to pick up a sweater for herself - but she made the mistake of not checking the price tag until she got back home in Los Angeles.

During an appearance on U.S. late night show Conan on Tuesday (20Dec16), she explained, "We tried on a bunch of stuff and then we were just about to leave and I saw this navy blue hoodie, zips up the front, has a little butterfly on the back, and I thought, 'Well, that's cute, maybe I can buy something!'"

"So I go up (to the cashier) and give my credit card and I should have known something was up because the manager of the store came in from another floor to meet me," she continued. "I thought maybe he was a fan of Will & Grace, who knows? So I go back to Los Angeles and I'm unpacking my bag and I pull out the hoodie and I'm like, 'This is so cute, this little hoodie from Valentino.' And I look at the price tag - $4,000!"

Megan immediately tried to return the purchase - only to be told they wouldn't give a refund.

Concluding the story, the star quipped, "So, if you're looking for a bargain, I'm your girl!"

