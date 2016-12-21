Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth kickstart Christmas celebrations

Miley Cyrus and her fiance Liam Hemsworth kicked off their Christmas celebrations on Tuesday (20Dec16) by getting together with the singer/actress' family for a festive photo.

The pop superstar is enjoying some downtime for the holidays and it appears this year (16), she and Liam will be staying in the U.S. after previously rekindling their romance during a visit to The Hunger Games actor's native Australia last winter (15).

On Tuesday, Miley's sister Brandi shared a photo of the Cyrus family and future in-law Liam as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker was dressed for comfort as she rocked a long star-covered fleece top and purple velour pants, while Liam donned dark jeans and a crew neck sweater for the gathering, which also included Miley's mother Tish, father Billy Ray, and other siblings Trace, Noah, and Braison.

"Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing," Brandi captioned the Instagram shot.

Miley also took to her own social media page to post a picture of herself cuddling up to Liam's dog, Dora, and her sister Noah's furry friend Sammy.

Liam originally popped the question to Miley in 2012, but the couple split in 2013. The stars reconciled late last year (15) and while it's not clear if their wedding plans are back on, Miley has been spotted sporting the sparkler ever since.

Meanwhile, it seems the 24-year-old's Christmas vacation hasn't been all fun - on Wednesday (21Dec16), she shared a 'selfie' from what appeared to be the dentist's chair as she was being pumped with nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

Miley did not caption the image, leaving fans to guess about the nature of her medical visit.

