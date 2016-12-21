Patrick Stewart disappointed by show cancellation

Patrick Stewart is "disappointed" by the cancellation of his TV show Blunt Talk.

In the U.S. sitcom, X-Men actor Patrick played Walter Blunt, a British newscaster who moves to America in a bid to conquer the country's nightly news. It also starred Jacki Weaver and was executive produced by Seth MacFarlane.

It was announced on Tuesday (20Dec16) it had been cancelled by executives at cable network Starz after two 10-episode seasons, which ended earlier this month.

Stewart addressed the news on Twitter on Wednesday and declared his love for the cast and crew.

"I'm disappointed that Blunt Talk is cancelled. Walter's voice is silenced," he wrote. "I loved him - but more I loved all my fellow actors and creators."

Starz programming president Carmi Zlotnik had earlier said in a statement, "While Walter may not be returning to the airwaves, we are incredibly proud of the work that was done these past two seasons by our wonderful partners and collaborators on Blunt Talk, from Seth MacFarlane and our studio MRC, to our actors, writers and crew. It was a very special show with a heartfelt message."

Stewart was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in show in 2016, but he lost out to Gael Garcia Bernal for Mozart in the Jungle.

