Delays frontman Greg Gilbert battling cancer

The indie rocker, 39, who has led the band to six U.K. top 40 hits, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease in October (16), which has spread to his lungs.

As a result of Greg not being able to receive sufficient treatment from Britain's National Health Service (NHS), his fiancee Stacey has set up a fundraising page to try and raise the $124,000 (£100,000) he needs for treatment.

"Greg Gilbert is known to many as the singer and guitarist of the band Delays and as an artist," she wrote in her GoFundMe.com appeal. "To me, he is my fiancee, my joint adventurer through life but most importantly, the daddy to our two baby girls Dali (3) and Bay (1).

"He has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that has spread to his lungs and to our horror has been told that the NHS is limited in what they can do to save him."

In the post she described how Greg's cancer was discovered when he was receiving treatment for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), but that as it has reached stage four and spread he is not a candidate for surgery to remove the tumour in his bowel.

The rocker cannot take a cancer fighting drug available free on the NHS due to his gene profile, but hope would be provided by Avastin, a drug yet to be approved by government officials for free NHS use.

Describing herself as in "terror" and "shock" at her partner's plight, Stacey wrote that she felt Greg has "so much left to give" and that before his illness he had been planning to join his bandmates on tour.

Greg's bandmates, who include his brother Aaron, also backed the appeal with bassist Colin Fox writing "Dear friends, we need you more than ever. Please read, share and spread the #give4greg page for me. Love is sent," and posting a link to the GoFundMe appeal.

