Forest Whitaker: 'Star Wars costume made casting seem real'

Forest Whitaker's 'pinch me' moment on the set of the new Star Wars movie came when he slipped into his costume.

The Oscar-winning actor plays rebel leader Saw Gerrera in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, opposite an all-star cast including Felicity Jones and Riz Ahmed.



It's Forest's debut in the franchise, and he only really understood the gravitas of casting when he got suited up in Gerrera's armour.



"Looking at the stuff for the first time on the screen, that was interesting, when they showed me the visuals that they were going to create," he told Absolute Radio.



"But I think really when I put on that uniform. When I put on that armour slash spacesuit, it was something quite amazing actually."



The movie hit cinemas last week (ends18Dec16), and figures estimate it had the biggest opening weekend in the U.K in 2016.



After filming wrapped Forest wanted to take a souvenir, but he was told he wasn't allowed.



"I tried they wouldn't let me take anything," he smiled. "I asked the designer, he said maybe once it comes out we'll be able to do something. He kept something though because I remember signing a flag. I just put him out on blast, so everybody knows he took something!"



Forest while be reprising Gerrera for new Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels in January (17). Executive producer Dave Filoni confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly.



"Forest really wanted to know a lot about the character," he said. "He watched The Clone Wars (Cartoon Network series) episodes with his character and I had some detail for him about things George (Lucas, Star Wars creator) and I discussed. It gave him more time to develop the character as far as, 'How did he get there?'"

