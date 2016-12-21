Rick Ross settles home injury lawsuit

Hip hop star Rick Ross has settled a lengthy legal battle with a man who was injured at his Florida home.

Last week (end18Dec16) the producer and rapper filed documents last week indicating he and Norbert Martins had reached an amicable agreement, according to theJasmineBrand.com.

Editors at the website report the pair are in the process of finalising the settlement.

Last year (15) Norbert sued Rick and his mother, claiming he was left disfigured after tripping on an iron yard enclosure at the rapper's home.

In the lawsuit, he accused the Everyday I'm Hustlin' star and his mother of being negligent in failing to keep the property safe. He demanded they pay damages for his hospital bills, and his loss of income.

Norbert's initial lawsuit was dismissed in January (16), but he was allowed to amend his complaint and refile it.

Last week's (end18Dec16) settlement will reportedly see all claims against Rick and his mother dismissed and the case closed.

The rapper has also disentangled himself from another legal battle, having seen a lawsuit brought by a relatively unknown rapper, Raul Caiz, against him dismissed.

Raul claimed Rick and his label, Universal Music Group had infringed his copyright by naming his 2014 album "Mastermind", a term he had trademarked as he had used it throughout his 17 year music career.

However on Monday (19Dec16) a Los Angeles judge ruled in the hip hop mogul's favour and cancelled Raul's trademark after ruling consumers wouldn't immediately associate the term "Mastermind" with him..

