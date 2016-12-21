Nile Rodgers 'perplexed' by solo Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honour

Nile Rodgers has "bittersweet" feelings about receiving a solo honour from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when his band Chic were snubbed once again.

The band were nominated for induction into the music institution for the eleventh time this year (16) but they failed to make the cut again, making them the most-nominated group not to get in.

However, Nile will be honoured the Award for Musical Excellence prize by himself at the ceremony, and he admits he has complicated feelings about the situation.

"It's sort of bittersweet," he told Rolling Stone. "I'm a little perplexed because even though I'm quite flattered that they believed that I was worthy, my band Chic didn't win. They plucked me out of the band and said, 'You're better than Chic.' That's wacky to me. The only reason why I met Bowie and Madonna and Duran Duran and INXS is because they all loved Chic."

He explained he was proud of his prize but didn't understand why his accomplishments are considered more worthy than Chic's. He is also baffled by what criteria is used to decide Chic shouldn't be inducted over others.

"I would be super, duper proud. Don't get me wrong. I am flattered and I think it's cool," he said. "But you understand: I feel like somebody put me in the lifeboat and told my family they can't get in."

Pearl Jam, Journey, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) and Yes will be inducted into the Rock Hall during a ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on 7 April next year (17).

© WENN Newsdesk 2016