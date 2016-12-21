Dermot Mulroney played cello on Rogue One soundtrack

21st Dec 16 | Entertainment News

Actor Dermot Mulroney landed an unlikely role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story after playing the cello on the movie's score.

The My Best Friend's Wedding star, 53, is an accomplished musician and he enjoyed an off-screen gig on the new blockbuster, hitting the recording studio with an orchestra to contribute to the sci-fi soundtrack.

"I'm more of a journeyman player," he tells The Los Angeles Times, revealing playing with a big band is "such a source of pride" for him.

Mulroney, who fronts his own group Cranky George, previously performed on the soundtracks to Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Star Trek Into Darkness, both of which featured compositions by Michael Giacchino. He also worked on the music for the Star Wars spin-off movie.

Mulroney's classical music skills are well-known to fans - he portrays a cellist on hit Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle.

