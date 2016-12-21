Saara Aalto signs five-album record deal

The X Factor runner-up Saara Aalto has signed a five-album deal with Sony Music UK and Sony Finland.

The Finnish singer, who came second after Matt Terry in the 2016 competition earlier this month (Dec16), has already secured herself a record deal with the parent company of Simon Cowell's Syco label, less than two weeks after the final.



She is already lining up songwriters for her debut, and singer Sia, who has written songs for Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera, has already given Saara a song.



"I'm now working with some of the best songwriters in the world and Sia has written a song that has been given to me," Saara told The Sun newspaper. "Oh my God, it's just insane. I think Sia is a pretty good reference for me because her way of singing and the way she composes the melodies and writes the lyrics is very similar to what I've always done."



Speaking of the joint record deal, she added, "It's really exciting to have two labels from different countries doing it together. I have always wanted to be a global singer so it already makes me global... We still have lots of meetings and lots of planning so it's very open at the moment."



Saara, who auditioned for the show with a cover of Sia's Chandelier, which she performed again during the live shows, will be flying to Los Angeles to January (17) to start working on her music in earnest with songwriters such as Diane Warren and David Foster. And she revealed her vision is to record "epic love pop".



"I want to sing meaningful songs that can inspire people and I think Sia's songs are really deep," she shared.



During the final, Saara sang Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody with Adam Lambert, someone she had kept in touch with and hopes to collaborate with in the future.



"We immediately connected and hopefully in the future we can work together," she smiled. "He said it would be really nice to do something together so let's see."



