Peter Capaldi: 'I still don't know how to be Doctor Who'

Peter Capaldi still doesn't feel he's got the hang of playing Doctor Who.

The 58-year-old Scottish actor took over the Time Lord role from Matt Smith in 2013, and has won rave reviews as for his performance in the BBC TV show.



However he admitted he still doesn't feel at home playing the latest incarnation of the iconic character.



He told Digital Spy, "I find it surprising when actors say, 'I nailed it, I really got it, I know how this works!' I don't know how it works."



As a result he said he looks to fans for indications as to how he should play the Doctor.



"You just keep going and you just keep trying - and obviously it becomes clear after a while that certain things are more popular than others, or certain aspects are more valued, but I think it would be a mistake to say I know how to do this," he explained.



Capaldi was rumoured to be quitting the role, but has recently put speculation he will leave the show soon to bed. He explained comments he made saying he wouldn't play the character "forever" did not mean he was planning an exit.



"With Doctor Who, you never want to have finished the story - I'm not going to do that," he clarified, adding that he wanted to give Doctor Who's new showrunner Chris Chibnall the chance to put his stamp on the show with him as the Doctor.



The forthcoming series, which will air next year (17) after a 2016 Christmas special, will be the tenth since the program was rebooted in 2005.



The original incarnation of the show, which sees the Doctor battle to save humanity from threats emanating from every corner of the universe, began in 1963.



Other stars to have played the role include David Tennant, Tom Baker, Jon Pertwee and Paul McGann.

