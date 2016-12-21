Priyanka Chopra fronting new Pantene ads

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been unveiled as the new face of hair product brand Pantene's ongoing Strong is Beautiful campaign.

Bosses at the beauty company launched the positive marketing scheme a few years back, and now the Bollywood beauty has been selected to follow in the footsteps of recent brand ambassadors Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding.

"Strong Is Beautiful is more than a campaign, it's the ethos and point of view of our brand, and all of our recent Ambassador choices are women who represent this idea," Jodi Allen, vice president of hair care for North America at Pantene's parent company Procter & Gamble, tells Women's Wear Daily.

"Priyanka is the embodiment of this spirit - she's a strong, intelligent woman, who has built a global career for herself, and has chosen roles that exemplify fierce and powerful women."

Priyanka, who is set to star in the new Baywatch movie, echoes Allen's statements, noting she fully identifies with the Strong is Beautiful message.

"What I associate more (than beauty) with the brand is the brand's philosophy, 'Strong is beautiful,'" she shares. "I've always been someone who thinks the best thing I've ever worn is my confidence, and strength is confidence."

"If I do say so myself, I'm very fond of my hair," Chopra, a former beauty pageant queen in her native India, smiles.

Priyanka will appear in Pantene ads throughout the first half of 2017.

