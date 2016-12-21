Christina Grimmie's relatives sue AEG Live over her death

Relatives of late singer Christina Grimmie have filed a lawsuit against bosses at AEG Live, alleging the events company is one of the many businesses responsible for her death.

Gunman Kevin Loibl fatally shot the 22-year-old before taking his own life on 10 June (16) at the Plaza Live venue in Orlando, Florida, where she was signing autographs at a meet-and-greet following her concert performance.

The Grimmie family is now seeking justice for her tragic passing in a civil court lawsuit filed on Tuesday (20Dec16) in the state of Florida. Her relatives have named officials at AEG Live, The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, the company that owns the Plaza Live venue where Grimmie was killed, and the security firm working her meet and greet event as defendants in the case.

According to legal papers, Christina's father Albert, mother Tina, and brother Marcus allege bosses at all three businesses are responsible for her wrongful death and the negligent infliction of emotional distress caused from the untimely demise of the singer, who rose to fame as a contestant on America's The Voice talent show in 2014.

"The death of Christina was caused by the negligent and culpable conduct of the defendants who failed to provide adequate security measures to protect Christina at the Plaza Live Theater on June 10, 2016," the documents read.

According to the plaintiffs, only "superficial bag checks" were performed on attendees, rather than thorough body pat downs or the use of metal detectors.

In the filing, gunman Loibl is cited as entering the venue with two 9mm Glock handguns, two full magazines and a large hunting knife, weapons that could have been detected with more stringent security measures.

The suit also explains how Albert, Tina and Marcus are financially devastated by the tragedy. The trio note they all made financial investments in Christina's talents, and when she began making waves in the music industry, she "provided financial support to her parents", and also to her brother as he served as her road and co-tour manager.

As both individuals and on behalf of Christina's estate, her relatives have requested the courts award them with the projected income she would have generated after taxes should she have lived a normal length of life. They also want to have all of her medical and funeral expenses paid by the defendants, in addition to compensation for mental pain and suffering.

Grimmie's brother Marcus is also seeking damages for physical and emotional trauma. Marcus was present at his sister's death and he even physically subdued the killer after the gunman unloaded three gunshots into the star.

The Grimmies have requested a trial by jury. A date for court proceedings on the matter has not yet been set.

© WENN Newsdesk 2016