Helen Hunt mourning father's death

Actress Helen Hunt has paid tribute to her director father, who died on Saturday (17Dec16).

Filmmaker and acting coach Gordon Hunt passed away at the age of 87 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Remembering her dad, Helen tells The Hollywood Reporter, "He was a master of reinvention, a journeyman artist. He knew and taught that the work doesn't always find you. You need to create and re-create the work every day."

Gordon got his filmmaking break working on animated series at the famed Hanna-Barbera production studios in the 1970s, and earned his first voice directing credit on Partridge Family 2200 A.D. He also lent his voice to characters in many of his animations.

In addition to this, he took charge of episodes of cartoon hits like The Jetsons and The Smurfs, and sitcoms including his daughter Helen's Mad About You, which earned him the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 1996 for the instalment titled The Alan Brady Show.

His career also led him to the video game world, voice directing projects such as the God of War series, Final Fantasy XIV, Blur, and the Uncharted franchise.

Hunt Sr.'s death emerges as his career is set to become the subject of an upcoming documentary, called Pebbles, Ripples & Waves. A release date has yet to be announced.

© WENN Newsdesk 2016