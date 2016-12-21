Richard Marx plays down 'hero' reports after plane incident

Singer Richard Marx insists he is "no big hero" after helping to restrain a violent passenger on a flight to South Korea on Tuesday (20Dec16).

The Right Here Waiting star and his wife, model Daisy Fuentes, were on board a Korean Air plane from Vietnam to Seoul when the man began acting "crazy" and "started attacking the flight attendants and passengers".

Daisy documented the incident in a series of snaps on social media, revealing airline staff struggled to handle the situation, prompting Richard to step in and help.

Two passengers and one crew member were injured in the scuffle, and the man was arrested by police upon landing in Seoul.

Richard and Daisy were en route home to Los Angeles and after landing back in the U.S., the musician returned to Twitter to play down the mid-air scare.

"Daisy and I are home safe and sound," he wrote. "No big 'hero' move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation. Tnx 4 (thanks for) concern (sic)."

