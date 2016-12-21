Alan Thicke's widow thankful for fans' support

Alan Thicke's grieving widow has thanked fans for their support as she struggles to come to terms with the "unimaginable" loss of the veteran actor/musician.

The Growing Pains star, 69, suffered a heart attack and died on 13 December (16), and on Monday (19Dec16), friends and family members, including his widow Tanya Callau and sons Brennan, Carter, and Robin Thicke, gathered to bid a final farewell at a private funeral service in Santa Barbara, California.

On Tuesday (20Dec16), Tanya broke her silence in a statement to People.com, expressing her gratitude for the love shown to her by Alan's millions of fans.

"It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time," the 41-year-old wrote.

"Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke."

"Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning."

Tanya, who wed Alan in Mexico in 2005, went on to ask devotees wanting to honour the TV star's memory to make donations in his name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), admitting it was "a cause that he cared about deeply".

Singer Robin Thicke's ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, also remembered her former father-in-law in a sweet post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life," she shared. "I loved and respected him so much! So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit."

Robin and Paula share six-year-old son Julian. They divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

© WENN Newsdesk 2016