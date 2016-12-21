Cindy Crawford finds ageing in the public eye hard

Iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford has urged social media users to accept her ageing looks because it's never easy growing older in the spotlight.

The star reveals she occasionally struggles with the unfair comments she receives online, especially when they focus on her appearance post 50.

"I don't need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don't look the same way I did when I was 20. I know that," Crawford told New Beauty. "Sometimes when you're in the public eye, it can be hard, and that's where you kind of have to work on yourself."

"No matter what I do, I'm not going to look 20 or 30," she added. "I just want to look great for 50."

But the fashion icon, who marked the age milestone in February (16), is focused on remaining healthy and confident whatever her age.

"I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin," she shared. "There's pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it's about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is."

Crawford has also learned the importance of being more accepting of herself and hopes to inspire other women to do the same.

"No matter what you felt about your body at 30, at 50, you're going to be like, 'Ugh, if only I wasn't so hard on myself,'" she explained. "So when I'm 70 and 80, I'm probably going to look back and ask, 'What was I being so hard on myself for?' I think if my approach was to be less hard on myself, then maybe the world will follow it, too!"

