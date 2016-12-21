Tony Bennett hasn't 'gotten over' star-studded birthday concert

Tony Bennett is still stunned superstars like Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and Elton John all turned out to honour him at a special 90th birthday concert special.

The veteran crooner marked the age milestone in August (16), and celebrated the occasion with a big gig at New York's Radio City Music Hall in September (16). The show was filmed for TV and will air in the U.S. on Tuesday night (20Dec16).

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come will also feature performances from Aretha Franklin, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Michael Buble, and others, and the music legend feels flattered by the turnout.

"All the most wonderful contemporary artists celebrated my 90th birthday at Radio City... I just loved it," he told U.S. breakfast show Today. "I haven't gotten over it yet."

"I'm thrilled about it," he smiled.

