Mariah Carey spending Christmas in Aspen with new beau

Mariah Carey has jetted off to Aspen, Colorado to spend Christmas with her new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her young twins.

The superstar has made it a tradition to celebrate the festive season in Aspen in recent years, and on Tuesday (20Dec16), she took to Instagram to show off her luxury home for the holidays.

"Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family!," Mariah captioned a photo of herself, wearing a sexy bra and plaid shirt combination with furry black boots, as she posed beside a towering Christmas tree decorated with white and gold ornaments.

She then revealed her five bedroom mansion, which also boasts a wood-burning fireplace, a wet bar, gym and sauna, was courtesy of home rental website AirBnB.

According to UsMagazine.com, the mountainside property is worth $22 million (£17.8 million).

The singer and her kids Monroe and Moroccan, from her marriage to Nick Cannon, have reportedly been joined in Aspen by dancer Bryan, who revealed he had been shopping at the city's Moncler luxury apparel store in a snap on Instagram as he prepared for a day of skiing.

"Working on my zoolander (sic) face as I get ready to hit these slopes!" he wrote beside a selfie, in which he wore a heavy winter jacket, a black beanie hat, and white sunglasses. "#HappyHolidays #Moncler #MerryChristmas #MuchLove".

Mariah went public with the new romance in November (16), just weeks after confirming her split from her billionaire fiance James Packer.

They showed off their love for one another during a beach date in Hawaii late last month (Nov16), when the Hero hitmaker performed three shows in Honolulu.

