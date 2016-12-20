Zendaya grateful to make 'music history' with Beyonce

Singer/actress Zendaya will always treasure her role in Beyonce's All Night video because she considers it a part of "music history".

The K.C. Undercover star joined fellow actress Amandla Stenberg and Beyonce's protegees Chloe X Halle in the promo, which debuted as part of the superstar's Lemonade TV special and shock album release in April (16).

Zendaya previously gushed about being invited to take part in the surprise project, and now she admits she will forever remember that video as one of the highlights of her career.

"It was a really powerful moment and I feel like I was a part of music history...," the 20-year-old shared on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

She also considers the gig a great learning experience from one of her pop idols.

"I'm just obsessed with Beyonce and have been since my birth," she smiled. "(It was great to) just to be there and really learn from her and see how amazing she is - how detail oriented. It was just cool to just sit back and watch."

Everyone involved in the Lemonade project was sworn to secrecy and soon after it premiered, Zendaya took to Instagram to share her delight at her involvement.

"One of the most beautiful things I've ever had the honor of being a part of...," she captioned a snap of the All Night cast. "Black. Girl. Magic."

The groundbreaking Lemonade special, which featured videos for all of Beyonce's new concept material, went on to land three nominations for the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards.

It has also scored nine nods for the 2017 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year for Formation, and Best Music Film.

