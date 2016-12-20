Robbie Williams praises 'amazing mum' Adele

Robbie Williams is full of praise for "amazing songwriter" and mother of one Adele.

The former Take That star opened up on the Hello singer in a Facebook chat with British newspaper The Sun. The British singers are close friends and have spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles, where the Angels singer lived until recently, before he moved back to the U.K. with his wife Ayda and their two children, Teddy, four, and Charlton, two.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed a number of double dates with the singer and her partner Simon Konecki, who are parents to a son, Angelo, four.

"She an amazing songwriter with a unique voice, she's also an amazing mum," he gushed to the news outlet about the talented singer. "She does all of this work and then comes home, gets up at the crack of dawn and takes care of her son so well and so beautifully.

"She's got more energy than I do. I go to work and say, 'I'm not getting up until 12, I've got to re-coup'".

Robbie hinted that he's regularly seen Adele in non-superstar mode as he shared: "She gets up and puts a load of washing in while looking after her little boy. She's one hell of a person, but she's an incredible mum on top of all of her ample talents."

Robbie recently picked up BBC Music Awards' Album of the Year gong on behalf of the Rolling in the Deep singer, for her record-breaking disc 25.

Accepting the award on her behalf Robbie praised the 28-year-old, calling her "the hardest-working mum in showbiz".

