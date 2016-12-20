Prince Harry: 'My mother's death is difficult to think about'

Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997 when her youngest son was just 12 years old. The British royal has always kept his feelings about the tragedy to himself, but in a new ITV documentary, Prince Harry in Africa, he opens up about losing his mum.

"I never really dealt with what had actually happened, so there was a lot of buried emotion and I still didn't even want to think about it," he said.

The Prince has since followed in his mother's footsteps and taken on many of the charitable causes that were close to her heart, including mental health awareness and fighting HIV/AIDS.

In the documentary, which aired in the U.K. on Monday night (19Dec16), the 32-year-old opened up about his philanthropic efforts in Africa, revealing he first became interested in helping out when he visited the continent as a young boy.

"I think anybody that I've spoken to who has been to Africa, most of the people get it, and Africa gets them," he continued. "For me personally, it's an escape. And now, not only have I found that escape, but I've found a way to try and use the name and the position for good."

"I've got a year off," he added. "I want to do something really constructive with my life. I want to do something that makes my mother proud."

The British royal travelled to Lesotho, Africa last year (15) to film the documentary about the charity he co-founded in 2006, Sentebale, which provides resources to Lesotho citizens affected by HIV and AIDS.

