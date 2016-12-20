Rapper The Game denied motion in sexual assault lawsuit

Rapper The Game has reportedly been denied a request to lower the damages in his sexual assault lawsuit after failing to properly file the legal papers.

The Dreams hitmaker was sued for $10 million (£8.1 million) by Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on his U.S. reality series She's Got Game, in August, 2015.

She claimed The Game, who was allegedly drunk and under the influence of drugs at the time, assaulted her while filming a scene in a Los Angeles bar for the show, in which women competed for his affection.

The 37-year-old was seeking to have the trial delayed at the last minute, citing a bad tooth and sinus infection for the postponement, but his request was denied and he was hit with a default judgment.

Rainey was awarded a $7.1 million (£5.7 million) settlement, but last week (ends16Dec16), the rapper filed a notice to appeal the ruling.

According to TMZ, The Game also filed a motion to have the settlement lowered, but the judge denied the request because he didn't "present" the paperwork in the proper manner and reportedly left out key information needed by court officials.

The rapper will be able to re-file the motion if he chooses to proceed with the appeal.

© WENN Newsdesk 2016