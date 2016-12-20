L'Wren Scott's New York home sold

The New York home where fashion designer L'Wren Scott took her own life has sold for $6.5 million (£5 million).

Mick Jagger's girlfriend of 13 years committed suicide at the duplex apartment in 2014.

It had been on the market since the tragic incident, but has now sold for much less than the initial asking price of $8.25 million (£7 million).

Scott originally purchased the three-bedroom Chelsea pad in 2010 for $5.6 million (£4.5 million).

According to the New York Post, the new owners are bosses at a company called Rosemore NYC.

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban, who were friends of the late 49-year-old, are also tenants of the West 24th street building, as is popular interior designer Jamie Drake.

At the time of her death, Scott was said to have been battling depression and was under pressure to restore her failing fashion business - which had plunged her into debt.

The stylist reportedly left her entire estate to the Rolling Stone frontman.

The property news emerges days after Jagger welcomed his eighth child with his new girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick. The couple welcomed baby boy Deveraux in New York on 8 December (16).

