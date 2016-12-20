Petition calls for R. Kelly to be dropped from Soulquarius festival lineup

A petition has been launched to drop singer R. Kelly from the lineup of the Soulquarius R&B festival.

The festival lineup, which is scheduled to take place in February (17), includes band The Internet, Erykah Badu, DMX, among others. However, some music fans are displeased at the addition of I Believe I Can Fly singer R. Kelly, who has been accused of several cases of sexual assault during his career. In 2008, R. Kelly was tried and acquitted on 14 felony counts, including child pornography, in Chicago.

Now a Change.org petition titled "Kick R. Kelly's rapist a** off the SOULQUARIUS lineup" has been created by Jamie Thompson to remove the singer from the lineup.

"Despite an endless flood of abuse allegations and widespread knowledge of his notorious "romance" with the late singer Aaliyah, who was age 15 to his 27 years, Kelly has maintained a relatively successful career," Thompson wrote in the petition's description. "It's this sort of nonchalance and casual embrace of abusers that rests at the fulcrum of rape culture, violence against women, and in this case, misogynoir."

Thompson concluded the petition: "Stop booking this man. Stop supporting this man. There's great power in having a voice. Let's send a message that the music is not 'separate" and the abuse of girls and women is never okay, no matter who you are or how many timeless ballads you've contributed to the world.'"

R. Kelly has not commented on the petition.

