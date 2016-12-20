Jennifer Lawrence plays coy over relationship status

Jennifer Lawrence played coy as she was quizzed about her relationship status on a U.S. talk show on Monday night (19Dec16).

The Hunger Games star has been linked to Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky since October (16). She has not addressed the romance in public, but on Monday, she was put on the spot as she was asked if she had a boyfriend on Watch What Happens Live!.

Trying to dodge the question, the actress instead distracted herself by blowing bubbles in her drink.

Jennifer subsequently took part in the show's Plead the Fifth segment, during which she was asked who her best kiss of 2016 has been with - but again, she refused to answer.

"Um, uh well, I can't say...," she stammered. "Plead the fifth! I forgot I could do that."

One subject the 26-year-old did open up about is if she has ever had a sexual encounter with another woman.

"I've always been pretty (attracted to men)," she explained. "I've never really felt that (sexual) confusion."

Jennifer and Darren have kept their budding romance low-key, but last month (Nov16), the actress heaped praise on the filmmaker following her casting in his upcoming movie Mother. The Joy actress had reportedly wanted to work with the 47-year-old director since the release of his Oscar-winning 2010 film, Black Swan.

"He is a visionary," she gushed to Vanity Fair, adding that she accepted the role before even seeing the script.

Jennifer and Darren first sparked dating rumours in October (16) when they were spotted having dinner together at Los Angeles' Commissary restaurant.

The following month (Nov16), the Academy Award winner and The Wrestler filmmaker were snapped kissing in New York.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly the pair "get along really well", and Jennifer has already met Darren's 10-year-old son, Henry, from his prior relationship with actress Rachel Weisz.

Jennifer previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult from 2010 to 2014 and was linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin last year (15).

