Jennifer Lopez cancels New Year's Eve party

Jennifer Lopez has axed plans to ring in 2017 with a New Year's Eve appearance in Miami, Florida.

The superstar had been booked to host the end-of-year bash at top hotspot E11EVEN Miami on 31 December (16), but she has since pulled out of the gig, according to the Miami Herald.



A statement released by a venue spokesperson reads: "Due to personal reasons, Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her appearance on New Year's Eve. We look forward to welcoming her in the future."



Jennifer has yet to comment on the scrapped event, but tickets for the big party had reportedly been going for as much as $500 (£400) each.



Fans in the U.S. will still be able to enjoy a performance by the Waiting For Tonight hitmaker as they count down to midnight - a pre-recorded segment of her Las Vegas residency show, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, will air as part of the New Year's Eve with Carson Daly TV special.



Daly will co-host the show with former Spice Girl Melanie Brown, introducing live performances from the likes of country star Blake Shelton, R&B singer Alicia Keys, and a cappella group Pentatonix.



They aren't the only musicians scheduled to work on New Year's Eve - rival show Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will feature Mariah Carey, DNCE, Thomas Rhett, and Gloria Estefan and the cast of her Broadway musical, On Your Feet! in live performances from New York's Times Square, while Fifth Harmony, Ty Dolla $ign, Niall Horan, John Legend, Lukas Graham, and Shawn Mendes will be among the stars hitting the stage at a party in Los Angeles hosted by Fergie.

