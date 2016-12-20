Hospital officials investigating Kanye West medical records breach - report

Officials at the Los Angeles hospital where Kanye West was recently treated are investigating allegations of a security breach surrounding the rapper's confidential medical information.

The Stronger hitmaker spent nine days at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center in late November (16), when he was admitted for a mental evaluation after reportedly suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation.



He has yet to speak out about what caused his breakdown, although he appears to have bounced back after returning to the public eye with a trip to New York last week (ends16Dec16) and stepping out with his wife Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles.



However, there's now new drama surrounding his health scare as sources tell TMZ.com some hospital staffmembers attempted to illegally access his medical files while he was under doctors' care.



It's not clear if they managed to sneak a peek at his treatment records, but it was enough to prompt UCLA bosses to launch an investigation into the alleged breach, which is expected to lead to a number of dismissals.



UCLA officials have declined to comment on the matter, while Kanye's representatives have yet to respond to the reports.



The news emerges three years after six workers were fired from Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for snooping on celebrity patients' health records, which reportedly included that of Kanye's reality star wife after Kim gave birth to their first child, daughter North, in June, 2013.



Other high-profile stars to have fallen victim to medical information breaches in the past include Britney Spears, late actress Farah Fawcett, and Arnold Schwarzenegger's estranged wife, Maria Shriver.

