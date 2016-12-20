Tennis star Petra Kvitova stabbed in home invasion

The 26-year-old tennis ace took to Twitter on Tuesday (20Dec16) to let fans know she is recovering following a terrifying ordeal that took place in her Czech Republic home.

"Thank you for all your messages. As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife," she posted.

"In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this. Thank you all again for your love and support."

Petra, who is currently ranked at number 11 by the Women's Tennis Association, has won a total of 19 career singles and is known for her powerful left-handed groundstrokes and variety.

TMZ report a 35-year-old man broke in and managed to escape with $200 (£162) in cash. A manhunt is underway to find the suspect.

