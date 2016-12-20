Michael Fassbender planning a long break from acting

The 39-year-old actor has had a jam-packed schedule over the last few years appearing in successful flicks such as the X-Men series and Steve Jobs, which earned him a best actor nomination at the 2016 Oscars ceremony. With his new offering Assassin's Creed set to hit cinemas from this week (beg19Dec16) and three more projects in the pipeline, Michael is finally ready to calm things down on the work front.

"It's been pretty full on," he admitted to Time Out London. "I had a ferocious appetite and energy for it, and I went at it like a maniac. But I'm going to take some downtime now. The last five years, I was verging on being a workaholic. I've just been going from film to film."

One way in which the handsome star unwinds away from the movie set is surfing, which he picked up around four years ago, and he also enjoys racing cars.

Before finding fame Michael was living in London doing odd jobs after dropping out of drama school, until he landed his big break in Steve McQueen's 2007 film Hunger. It was a long time coming for the star, who recalled one moment in which his dream failed to come true.

"I got an audition for Pearl Harbor (2001) and bagged the Band of Brothers gig on TV. I thought: This is it! Spielberg! Tom Hanks! I've made it! So I went to the States after that, lived in L.A. for three months and... nothing," he sighed.

Michael, who is dating The Danish Girl actress Alicia Vikander, has also turned his hand to producing movies including Assassin's Creed and reveals he isn't sure what the future holds for him with regard to his acting career.

"I can see it," he replied when asked if he'd give up performing. "I'm not ruling it out. I'm not saying it's going to happen, but a part of me thinks you have a time as an actor when you're at your best. There's a journey to it, and then it's downhill."

