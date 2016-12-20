Jerry Lewis gives cringeworthy 'trainwreck' interview

Comedian Jerry Lewis grouched his way through an awkward interview dubbed a "trainwreck" by the journalist.

The veteran entertainer sat down with Andy Lewis (no relation) of The Hollywood Reporter for one of 10 interviews with celebrities in their 90s still working in showbusiness

The chat with Jerry, a star since teaming with crooner Dean Martin for a comedy double-act in the late 1940s, started awkwardly when Andy asked him if he had thought about retiring, a suggestion which the funnyman responded to with a loud, "Why?"

A similar question from the interviewer received the same monosyllabic answer.

The star proceeded to provide deliberately difficult answers to the journalist's questions, often responding in the negative, saying that he found performing now "not at all" different compared to 20 years ago.

In 2011, Jerry had looked to be winding down his 70 year showbiz career, acrimoniously leaving his job as the host of an annual telethon raising money for sufferers of muscular dystrophy after more than forty years.

However he has since appeared in a number of films and earlier this year (16) starred in his first lead role since 1995's Funny Bones in the drama Max Rose.

During the chat he revealed he was currently planning another film, but also confounded his interviewer by being deliberately obtuse.

He claimed his adopted hometown of Las Vegas was now "exactly the same" as it was when he first went there in 1947 despite agreeing with Andy that the now 570,000 resident strong city was a "dusty cow town" then.

Acutely aware of how awkward he was making things for his interrogator, Jerry even mocked the nervous laugh which betrayed the journalist's struggles. In an article posted alongside the video chat Andy admitted his attempt to interview the comedy legend had been a "trainwreck".

Other stars interviewed for The Hollywood Reporter's series of chats with those still working in entertainment beyond the age of 90 included Dick Van Dyke, Carl Reiner, Stan Lee and Betty White.

