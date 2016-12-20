Moonlight and Love & Friendship lead London Critics' Circle nominations

Moonlight and Love & Friendship are the frontrunners of the London Critics' Circle Film Awards with seven nominations each.

The Barry Jenkins-directed drama has been receiving critical acclaim and recognition during this awards season and continued to do so with the London Critics' Circle on Tuesday (20Dec16) when it was put in the running for seven prizes.

The awards include Film of the Year, supporting actor for Mahershala Ali, supporting actress and British/Irish actress for Naomie Harris and Director of the Year and Screenwriter of the Year for Jenkins.

It ties with period comedy Love & Friendship, which earned two acting nods for its lead Kate Beckinsale and two for supporting actor for Tom Bennett, Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year and Screenwriter of the Year for director Whit Stillman.

Other nominees for Film of the Year include American Honey, Fire at Sea, I, Daniel Blake, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Nocturnal Animals, Son of Saul, and Toni Erdmann.

British/Irish Film of the Year is also a race between American Honey, High-Rise, I, Daniel Blake, and Sing Street.

Nominees for Actor of the Year include Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Paterson's Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals and Peter Simonischek for Toni Erdmann.

The female equivalent is a battle between Amy Adams (Arrival), Beckinsale (Love & Friendship), Sandra Huller (Toni Erdmann), Isabelle Support (Things to Come) and Emma Stone (La La Land).

The winners will be announced at London's Mayfair Hotel on 22 January (17).

The list of nominees includes:

FILM OF THE YEAR

American Honey

Fire at Sea

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Love & Friendship

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Nocturnal Animals

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

American Honey

High-Rise

I, Daniel Blake

Love & Friendship

Sing Street

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Adam Driver - Paterson

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Peter Simonischek - Toni Erdmann

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Amy Adams - Arrival

Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship

Sandra Hüller - Toni Erdmann

Isabelle Huppert - Things to Come

Emma Stone - La La Land

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Shia LaBeouf - American Honey

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Viola Davis - Fences

Greta Gerwig - 20th Century Women

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Riley Keough - American Honey

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Maren Ade - Toni Erdmann

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

László Nemes - Son of Saul

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Maren Ade - Toni Erdmann

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Whit Stillman - Love & Friendship

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR

Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship, Life on the Road

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge, Silence

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Dave Johns - I, Daniel Blake

David Oyelowo - A United Kingdom, Queen of Katwe

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS

Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship

Rebecca Hall - Christine

Naomie Harris - Moonlight, Our Kind of Traitor, Collateral Beauty

Ruth Negga - Loving, Iona

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake

