This £150 wedding dress looks just like the Duchess of Cambridge's

Can't afford a bespoke designer gown? This high street dress is a dead ringer for Kate's.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding gown is sure to go down in history as one of the most iconic of all time, her ivory silk Alexander McQueen design a masterpiece of bridalwear.

And while we would all love to walk down the aisle in a bespoke designer creation, most wedding budgets won’t stretch to such an extravagance.

The Royal Wedding
Prince William and Kate during their wedding at Westminster Abbey, London (PA)

But now there is a way you can get the royal look on a not so regal budget and it’s all thanks to H&M.

The Swedish retailer has just launched its new wedding collection which includes a £149.99 gown that’s very similar to the former Miss Middleton’s.

H&M Long Lace Wedding Dress
(H&M/PA)

Described as a “long dress with a lace bodice and skirt in an airy weave,” the cream coloured maxi dress has a V-neck lace overlay with long sleeves similar to Kate’s.

It also features a grosgrain ribbon at the waist, open back detailing, covered buttons at the neck and a concealed zip at the back.

H&M Long Lace Wedding Dress
(H&M/PA)

Proving popular with brides to be, the dress has already sold out on the H&M website in sizes 6, 16, 18 and 20, but it’s still available in sizes 8 to 14 and H&M tell us some of the sold out sizes are still available in stores. So if you want one you’d better be quick.

