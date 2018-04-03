13 rainy-day essentials to keep the kids dry during April showers

Spring has sprung. Or at least the Beast from the East has made way for the pain of the rain. And, of course, the kids are on school holidays. But don’t let the rubbish weather stop you from getting out and about. Deck them out in wellies and waterproofs and head into the woods anyway.

Joyous jackets

The number-one wet weather item of clothing has to be a jacket. Whether you’re nipping to the shops, going out for the day or heading for a walk (yes, in the rain!), it’s essential. Zakti has a great range of kids’ waterproofs, and if you’re after a light bomber for that ‘just in case’ moment, Fearne Cotton’s new range for Boots Mini Club is uber-stylish.

Bright Yellow Raincoat, available in sizes 0-10 years, £14.99, TK Maxx (in store only)

Mini Club Coral Mac, available in sizes 9-12 months to 5-6 years, £24, Boots (boots.com)

Puddlepac Jacket, available in sizes 12-18 months to 11-12 years, £24, Muddy Puddles (muddypuddles.com)

Fearne for Mini Club Reversible Bomber Jackets, available in sizes 9-12 months to 5-6 years, £26 each, Boots (boots.com)

Trousers and all-in-ones

If you’re planning a proper day out with the kids, where you’ll be exploring forests or even the grounds of a castle, you can still do it in the rain. Tog up in some waterproof trousers or an all-in-one and there’ll be absolutely no stopping you. Waterproof adult onesies optional.

Waits Uni Rainbow Trousers, available in sizes 86–152 (approx age 2-14 years), €34.95 (around £31), Molo (molo.com)

Puddle Kids Printed Waterproof Rain Suit, available in ages 12-18 months to 3-4 years, £14.99 (reduced from £29.99), Mountain Warehouse (mountainwarehouse.com)

Polly X-Ray Bloom One Piece, available in sizes 74–128 (approx newborn to 8 years), €139.95 (around £123), Molo (molo.com)

Wicked wellies

The face of a child with cold, wet feet is not a happy one. And there’s something about puddles that magnetises small people towards them, then once they’re close, a little splosh is too hard to resist. Stick little ones in wellies and let it happen. Because the face of a child dancing in the rain is something very lovely indeed.

Kids Sunny Rubber Wellies, available in sizes 6-2, £9.99 (reduced from £19.99), Mountain Warehouse (mountainwarehouse.com)

Mini Club Paw Patrol Wellies, available in sizes 4-10, £10, Boots (boots.com)

Puddlestomper Wellies, available in sizes 6-4, £15.40 (reduced from £22), Muddy Puddles (muddypuddles.com)

