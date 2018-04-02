Tried and tested: Our verdict on the new Mark Hill Glam Waver and Easy Curl

On the look out for new ways to add volume and bounce to lank locks? Mark Hill’s Pick ‘n’ Mix range features a Wand Handle (£14.99), and 10 interchangeable barrels which you buy individually, so you can create various looks with the same tool.

The two newest additions to the line-up are the Easy Curl, a spiral shaped barrel which you wrap hair around to achieve a more dramatic curly look, and the Glam Waver, for simple Hollywood-style waves with a sultry finish.

As someone who already has fairly wavy hair naturally, I’ve never bothered too much with tongs – mainly because I find them pretty scary-looking. However, the idea of being able to try different kinds of curls with one tool really appealed – especially if I could transform my messy mop into a sleek do – so I was keen to give the Glam Weaver and Easy Curl a go. Here’s what I thought…



Before: Georgia’s natural waves (Georgia Humphreys/PA)

What are they like to use?

As promised, it’s really easy and quick to click the separate barrels into the wand handle, and the lock switch meant I felt confident they weren’t going to fall out during use (I’m rather accident-prone).

The wand comes with a rather odd-looking three-finger glove, which flummoxed me a little at first. But it’s intended to protect your fingers from burns – and as it turns out, the glove’s particularly useful when using the Glam Waver; it meant I could get closer to my head by gripping the heated barrel.

The glove that comes with the Glam Waver (Georgia Humphreys/PA)

To get going, I started by separating my hair into two layers – go for three if you have super thick hair – and found that, because the barrel is so wide and chunky, I could then curl fairly big sections of hair in one go. Being careful to curl towards the face, to keep the style consistent, I aimed for curls starting from just above the chin and downwards, leaving the top smooth.

I found the Easy Curl much harder to use. The instructions state to follow the direction of the spiral of the wand – but I still found myself getting confused about which way that should be. If you’re already a dab-hand with curling tongs, the process might come a lot more naturally – I eventually roped in a friend to help! The process takes a bit longer too, as you need to use really thin sections of hair at a time, in order to fit between the spirals on the barrel and achieve that tighter-curl look.



And the results?

At first, I wasn’t entirely sold on the results of the Glam Waver, as I didn’t see much difference from how my hair normally looks. But I started wrapping the hair around the barrel for longer – around 30 seconds, or 15 for the shorter front bits – and the waves started to improve.

Results of the Glam Waver (Georgia Humphreys/PA)

Afterwards, my hair looked super-glossy and shiny (so I felt suitably glam) but also still quite natural, which I really liked. I could see myself having this as an everyday look – especially since my entire head was all waved up in just 20 minutes flat!

Bouncy ringlets after using the Easy Curl (Georgia Humphreys/PA)

The Easy Curl takes longer but, once you get to grips with your technique, gives a more dramatic result. While seeing how big the curls were was quite a shock at first, after gently brushing my hair through a little, the corkscrew-like curls softened and opened out a little – and the overall look would be great for a night out or special occasion! I also really loved how long the volume effect lasted – even the next morning, after sleeping on my hair, my hair was full of bounce.

Final verdict…

Overall, I love the versatility of this hair tool. I preferred the first look, but it’s great to have the option to mix it up depending on whether you want gentle, everyday waves or more bouncy curls. My technique using the wand still needs a little work, but practising and playing around with different looks is half the fun!

The Glam Waver and Easy Curl are £14.99 each, available from markhill.co.uk and Boots.

© Press Association 2018