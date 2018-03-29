8 pretty new nail trends to get you in the mood for spring

These are the trends to nail now, according to Chanel, YSL and more.

It may be too soon to pack away our jumpers and tights just yet (sigh). But there is an easy way to get into the spring spirit without risking hypothermia – just paint your nails.

There was an air of optimism on the SS18 catwalks, and in the new season collections, as metallics, pastels and vibrant, travel-inspired shades came to the fore.

Ready to give your talons the spring treatment? These are the catwalk looks and new polishes we’re coveting now…

1. Metallic mood

At Temperley SS18 models were given a double dose of molten magic courtesy of Nailberry.

(Nailberry/PA)

To achieve this extra-shimmery shade, a gold base was topped with an iridescent silver glitter.

(Nailberry/PA)

Nailberry Gold Leaf and Star Dust, £14.50 each

2. Think pink

YSL Beauty’s spring La Laque Couture collection features a trio of pretty pinks. Our favourite? The zingy Excite Me Coral, a warm orange-pink that looks good on everyone.

(YSL Beauty/PA)

YSL La Laque Couture Nail Polish in Excite Me Coral, £19.50

3. Buffed to perfection

If you often gravitate towards pastel pink for spring, try switching things up with a toffee nude, as seen on the Osman SS18 catwalk.

(Artistic Colour Revolution/PA)

The chic shade in question is Artistic Colour Revolution’s Running in the Buff-alo, chosen by session manicurist Nickie Rhodes-Hill and applied to neatly rounded nails.

(Artistic Colour Revolution/PA)

Artistic Colour Revolution Running in the Buff-alo, £7.95, NailPolishDirect

4. Neapolitan flavour

Chanel’s latest Le Vernis collection was inspired by the stylish city of Naples, and shades include cool pastels (we love pink Nuvola Rosa and mint Verde Pastello) and hot hues (try bright yellow Giallo Napoli and rich red Arancio Vibrante). It’s like a holiday for your hands.

(Chanel/PA)

Chanel Le Vernis Neapolis Nail Polishes, £22 each

5. Shimmery shades

Orly’s six-piece Pastel City collection does what it says on the tin, offering a choice of straight-up pale shades, but the prettiest polishes are those with a frosted finish, like the chocolatey Metallic Haze and the teal Electric Jungle.

(Orly/PA)

Orly Nail Polish in Metallic Haze and Electric Jungle, £11 each, Grafton’s Beauty

6. Lisbon lacquers

OPI looked to Europe’s trendiest city break destination for its latest range, offering no less than 10 nail varnishes based on the sights and sounds of Lisbon. For a blast of Iberian freshness, try the bright sea green or sunny yellow.

(OPI/PA)

OPI Nail Lacquer in Closer Than You Might Belem and Sun, Sea and Sand in My Pants, £12.95 each

7. Join the dots

Most cases of nail art on the catwalks look way too complicated to attempt at home, but backstage at Richard Malone we saw a design we can totally get on board with.



(Nailberry/PA)

All it takes is a coat of baby pink, then add three little blue dots on your ring and pinky fingers. Easy-peasy and very pretty.

(Nailberry/PA)

Nailberry Number 69 and A Touch of Powder, £14.50 each

8. Havana blast

Leighton Denny’s Cuban-inspired spring range sure is hot, hot, hot. The punchiest picks from the Havana Heat collection are without doubt the spicy red Firecracker and the multi-coloured glitter Street Dance. Layer them up for a truly caliente combination.

(Leighton Denny/PA)

Leighton Denny Firecracker and Street Dance, £12 each, FeelUnique

