This ingenious microwave hack will perfectly clean your beauty blender

And even better, this tip won't cost you anything.

As anyone who uses a beauty blender knows all too well, it doesn’t take long at all before it is completely covered with foundation.

When you think about it, it’s just a bit gross. Not only is the blender covered in old make-up, but it also becomes a carrier for dead skin you’ve rubbed off.

So how can you easily clean these small sponges? Well, Twitter user Jaycoko_ has solved this mystery, and it’s much easier to do than you might think.

LADIES I PUT MY BEAUTY BLENDERS IN THE MIRCOWAVE FOR 1 MINUTE AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED 😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/iT0448Mctq — #Yazz2UCL♥️ (@Jaycoko_) March 27, 2018

All you do is pop your blender into a glass of water with washing up liquid, put it in the microwave for a minute and voila! Your beauty blender comes out clean. The water essentially leeches out all the make-up from the sponge, leaving you with a pretty unappetising-looking glass of brown liquid.

Obviously, the blender will be wet so Jaycoko_ recommends putting it back into the microwave briefly afterwards to dry it out.

If u want it to dry, put it back without any liquid 💕 pic.twitter.com/ifS1fOhRh2 — #Yazz2UCL♥️ (@Jaycoko_) March 27, 2018

The hack has quickly gone viral, so we did some background research as to whether it’s worked for other people.

It turns out the sneaky tip has been floating around the Internet for a while now, and people are blown away by how well it works.

Madness!! Thank you @2chiinzzz 😵😍 beauty blender in a mug with water and fairy liquid, put in microwave for one minute!!👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rLz3z2M4bU — mia (@_miacaitlin) June 7, 2017

Made me realise I actually have a purple beauty blender 😅 pic.twitter.com/cmRofocnPc — Lauren✨ (@LozzaMannn) June 6, 2017

Jaycoko_’s post has racked up 58K likes in just a day, with make-up lovers quickly becoming obsessed with the tip.

Just tried it; it works.. thank youu 😭✨✨✨ https://t.co/lXQQoz0FDO — Debbie Crown ✨ (@imdebbiecrown) March 27, 2018

I actually can’t believe this worked😳 https://t.co/dbarN2Lh74 — CC (@_ccmonae) March 27, 2018

Thank you for this 👏🏾 something I’ll actually do — daniel spaniel (@bbygyal4lyf) March 27, 2018

However, as with anything, make sure you follow the instructions carefully. One unfortunate Twitter user forgot to put her blender in a cup of soapy water and full-on baked the sponge in the microwave.

It’s a good reminder that hacks might be magical, but only if you follow them properly.

© Press Association 2018