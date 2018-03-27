From Noughties flares to a trainer obsession, Frankie Bridge spills her fashion fails and favourites

The ex-Saturdays singer tells us all about her personal style.

A few things become immediately clear when you look at Frankie Bridge’s Instagram: She adores her two very cute boys, she knows how to smash a workout, and her outfits are always on point.

Having been in the limelight since she was a pre-teen – as a singer in S Club Juniors and then in The Saturdays – Bridge has had plenty of time to hone her personal style.

She’s instantly recognisable for her pixie crop haircut, and her aesthetic is just as edgy. We spoke to the star about her love of fashion, and how her style has changed now she’s chasing after two toddlers.

Her relationship with fashion…

Growing up in the entertainment industry it perhaps comes as no surprise that Bridge has an interest in clothes.

“Fashion comes as part of my job really,” she says, but that doesn’t mean she finds it a chore.

Bridge (second from right) with the rest of The Saturdays back in 2014 (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve always been interested in fashion,” she explains. “Even when I was younger I always loved dressing up and trying new things – it’s always been fun.”

How she describes her style…

(Joe Sinclair/PA)

While fashion has a reputation for being inaccessible and exclusive at times, it’s not how Bridge sees it.

When asked how she would describe her style, she says with a giggle: “It depends on what day you ask me!” She loves having fun mixing up her wardrobe, and doesn’t take it too seriously.

“I’m one of those people who feel uncomfortable if I feel like I’ve made too much of an effort,” she says. “I like to look like I’ve just rocked up… whether or not I’ve pulled that off every time, I don’t know!”

Bridge’s style has certainly grown up a lot since her girl band days. “I’m not ridiculously girly,” she says. “I like everything to have a bit of an edge to it.

“I’m last minute at everything, which includes what I’m going to wear. I’d love to be one of those people that can plan it the night before, but I just don’t know how I’m going to feel in the morning, so I can’t be that organised.”

How it’s changed since she’s become a mum…

Not only has Bridge switched lanes from singing to doing more presenting, she’s also gone through another major life change, becoming mum to Parker, 4, and Carter, 2.

As any working mum knows, juggling a job and kids doesn’t leave you a whole lot of time to perfectly polish your outfit. “Since becoming a mum I’ve definitely got lazier with my style,” Bridge admits. “When I’m not working and I’m just with the kids, I literally live in gym wear.”

She adds with a chuckle: “I try and style it out and make it look cool, but I’m actually just in gym wear!”

Luckily for Bridge, fashion trends have shifted over the past few years to become more dressed down – just look at the increasing popularity of athleisure and trainers. “I used to live in four-inch heels and now it’s alright to wear trainers – it’s perfect.”

High street vs high end…

Even though she’s not exactly your girl-next-door, you won’t see Bridge permanently in designer garbs.

“I get really bored really easily, so I tend not to feel like there’s loads of point splashing out loads of money on one skirt because I’ll probably be over it in a couple of months,” she says matter-of-factly.

Sound logic if you ask us, but she does still have the odd designer splurge. Bridge’s weak spots are staples like coats, shoes and handbags. Take her Gucci loafers: “They’re just so comfortable, they don’t give you blisters, and they look nice, but they’re flat, they’re just the perfect shoe.”

What she thinks of current trends…

When asked what her favourite current trend is, she’s absolutely stumped. “I can’t even think of one, that’s how uncool I am,” she moans, before eventually settling on trainers.

Funnily enough, she finds it easier to think of a trend she doesn’t like. “I see a lot of clashing prints and it’s just not for me,” she says diplomatically. “It’s one of those things that looks really cool on other people, but when I try and do it myself, I just look like I got dressed in the dark.”

Her biggest fashion fails…

The Noughties wasn’t exactly a golden age for fashion. Most of us can banish our terrible sartorial choices to our family photo albums, but Bridge isn’t so lucky as an ex-S Club Junior.

“Pretty much everything we wore were fashion fails,” she groans. “We did a lot of double denim for a really long time. There was a lot of flares going on for me.”

Then again, we are all guilty of having rocked double denim or dodgy flares in the Noughties, right?

Frankie Bridge has teamed up with Marvin Humes to support the #FeelSuper campaign, continuing to raise funds for terminal illness charity Marie Curie. From March 28 – April 24 you can get involved and #FeelSuper in Superdrug stores or on Superdrug.com with brands such as Oral B, Olay, Gillette, Head&Shoulders and Pantene. One product = One donation.

