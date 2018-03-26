The subtle ways fashion was used to make a political statement at the March For Our Lives

Far from being vacuous or superficial, fashion has long had a close relationship with politics and protest.

From the suffragettes’ use of colour, right up to actors wearing black on the red carpet in support of the Time’s Up movement, what you wear can make a powerful, wordless statement about what you believe.

Saturday saw the March For Our Lives – a movement created by students in America in protest against gun laws that allow for weapons to be taken into schools. It was sparked by the Parkland shooting, where 17 people were killed at a Florida school in February.

If you saw any pictures from yesterday’s protest in various cities across the US and the world, you would have seen that many of the marchers wore jumpers, t-shirts and hats emblazoned with the words: “March For Our Lives,” as well as carrying powerful placards.

However, this wasn’t the only way fashion was used to take a stand. Here are some other details you might have missed that married protest and fashion.

The evil eye gloves

Many marchers were wearing fingerless gloves with the ‘evil eye’ stitched on, and this wasn’t a coincidence.

Artist Krista Suh came up with the Sea of Eyes project. She writes on her website that the aim of the evil eye gloves is: “To make a statement that enough is enough and gun violence has to stop. Congress needs to know that the people are watching.”

Suh is no stranger to making political statements via crochet – she came up with the idea for the ‘Pussyhat’ seen at the Women’s March last year. It became an instantly recognisable symbol for the fight for sexual equality, although it did garner some criticism for being trans-exclusionary.

Suh got together 438 pairs of evil eye gloves in preparation for the March For Our Lives – one pair for each person killed or injured at school shootings from 2014 to today. The pattern can be downloaded online, and she’s continuing to grow the amount of gloves being contributed to the project.

Price tags

If you look closely at the powerful images from the protest, you’ll see many marchers had price tags attached to their clothes.

Before the event, people could go to the March For Our Lives website and download the price tag.

The organisers explain: “There are 3,140,167 students enrolled in Florida. Marco Rubio has received $3,303,355 from the NRA. That comes out to $1.05 per student. On March 24th wear this price tag to protest politicians who accept NRA blood money and demand they pass meaningful gun control legislation now.”

Names of victims

Millie Bobby Brown wears a denim jacket featuring the names of students killed at Stoneman Douglas high school shooting

Many of those involved were marching for people they have lost. A simple but powerful way of honouring those who have died was for people to wear the names of the victims on their clothes.

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown brought this to the red carpet with the outfit she chose for the Kids’ Choice Awards, which took place the evening before the march.

The back of her denim shirt had the words, “March For Our Lives,” emblazoned across it, followed by the 17 names of the students who lost their lives at Stoneman Douglas.

