Why this plus size male model recreated a recent Calvin Klein photoshoot

Darnel Ghramm is on a mission to improve diversity in the fashion industry.

While models like Ashley Graham and Tess Holliday are paving the way for plus size women in the fashion industry, currently there isn’t quite the same representation for men.

However, style influencer and model Darnel Ghramm is doing his best to change that.

32-year-old Ghramm is from South Jersey, and recently got some fellow plus size male models together to recreate one of Calvin Klein’s latest advertisements.

At the end of last year Calvin Klein enlisted rapper A$AP Rocky and the rest of the A$AP Mob to model in the campaign, wearing a whole lot of denim.

This was Ghramm’s inspiration. He says: “The Calvin Klein shoot was dope to me and I immediately wanted to recreate it. Soon after planning the shoot, comments on social media like, ‘Plus size models aren’t a thing because, who wants to look at that? Do plus size male models exist? I’ve never seen one,’ simply empowered me to go beyond.”

Wearing similar outfits of double denim, Ghramm did a photoshoot with his friends as part of his #WeAreBigAndTall campaign to give plus size male models greater visibility.

“The message that I hope to get across is that we do exist, that we are worthy of modelling in these types of ads, just like any of the industry standard size models are – and we look damn good doing it,” Ghramm explains.

Plus size male models are a pretty rare sight in fashion, and showing just how much people want to see this kind of diversity Ghramm says the reaction has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

Ghramm adds: “Although the job is done, I look forward to continuing to be a body positive activist until all the barriers are broken down, and we’re seen as equal and just as worthy.”

Expect to see a lot more of Ghramm in the future. He says: “I’m a mixed kid with big dreams who’s just getting started.”

