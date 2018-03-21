From curtains to quiffs: The changing hair of David Beckham

There is perhaps no one who’s had more influence on the hairstyles of young British lads over the past 25 years, than football legend-turned-style icon, David Beckham.

Whenever Becks decided to change his do, so too did many of the men of Britain, and he is now credited as being behind some of the most popular hair looks of the late 20th Century.

Not bad going for the boy from East London, who spent his entire childhood dreaming of becoming a footballer – and he recently launched his own grooming brand, House 99, so the journey continues.

Here, we take a look back at the changing hairstyles of David Beckham, and the impact they had on the hair trends of the last 25 years…

Setting hearts aflutter in 1997

The poster boy of Manchester United (Dave Kendall/PA)

With his boyish good looks and floppy curtains, 21-year-old David Beckham was the ultimate poster boy for the Nineties. He was also possibly the only pro footballer to appear on just as many teenage girls’ bedroom walls as those of their male classmates at the time. Alongside other greats-to-be, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes, Beckham worked his way up from the youth ranks of Manchester United to become a hero of the club – and world famous in the process. Beckham’s number 7 Man U shirt remains one of the most popular football shirts across the world today.

Highlights and low points in 1998

When he met Posh Spice, David Beckham was well on his way to becoming a style icon (PA)

Unfortunately, these bleached blond curtains were also synonymous with England crashing out of the 1998 World Cup, helped in part by Beckham infamously earning a red card for kicking Argentina’s Diego Simeone. To help readers vent their fury at him, the Daily Mirror featured a dartboard with this famous hair at its centre (Becks later described the incident as one of his ‘top five career moments’). Speaking to GQ magazine in 2016, he said the booking and ensuing media firestorm, “was difficult for me as a player, and as a person. But it made me mature very quickly”.

The birth of ‘Golden Balls’ in 2001

Back in favour with fans and sporting a shaved head (Toby Melville/PA)

For years, the skinhead was not exactly a sought-after look among British men. Who can blame them for not wanting to take inspiration from a look style previously heavily associated with hooligans and politically-motivated thugs? But when David Beckham took to the clippers, and had an asymmetrical forehead slit shaved into his barely-there hair, it changed everything. He also got himself back into public favour with a last-minute goal during a World Cup qualifier against Greece at Old Trafford. Both Beckham and buzz cuts were cool again. Hello, ‘Golden Balls’!

Model good looks in 2002

Pulling a pose during a photo call for Police sunglasses (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

In the run up to the 2002 World Cup, and enjoying his reinstated position as the country’s golden boy, Becks’ modelling career began, with more and more companies eager for him to appear in their adverts. This new career phase came with a slick new hairstyle to match. The years of mullets and tramlines were an “interesting time in the young British male’s psyche”, GQ’s Charlie Porter later remarked: “It was as if he was encouraging others to try new stuff. I remember talking to brands at the time and they would say he had such a big impact on what men felt they were allowed to do. He gave them permission because he enjoyed it.”

The invention of the ‘faux-hawk’ in 2002



Beckham’s faux-hawk became a widely copied look (Owen Humphreys/PA)

There was a time when you could not walk down any British high street without seeing someone with a shaggy, blonde ‘faux-hawk’, thanks to the look David Beckham sported during the 2002 World Cup in Japan. When he appeared on the cover of British GQ with the new style, bookings in the salon of his stylist, Adee Phelan, went up by a reported 3,000%. Phelan went from being a struggling Leeds hairstylist, to one who was charging £300 for a hair cut, with a six-month waiting list to boot.

Not even Becks gets it right all the time

The less said about the 2003 cornrows the better (Nick Potts/PA)

Perhaps one of his less-copied looks was when Becks stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003 with his now-long blond hair woven into cornrows. He later flew to South Africa with the England team and met with the late President Nelson Mandela. When asked by reporters what he thought of Beckham’s look, Mandela reportedly answered very diplomatically by saying he was “too old to express an opinion”.

Setting the gold standard in 2010

Beckham and Lord Coe at the London Olympic Stadium construction site (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

As an official ambassador for the bid to host the 2012 Olympics in the UK capital, Beckham sported a longer look during his visit to the construction site in London’s Stratford with Lord Coe in 2010. Chair of the London 2012 Organising Committee, Coe later said Beckham played a key role in helping them secure the bid: “This was a guy who not only understood the city but understood the nature of the area and was able to answer pretty much anything that was thrown at him.”

Debuting his quiff in 2012

David Beckham with the Olympic torch in 2012 (Tim Ireland/PA)

This went on to become the most enduring haircut David Beckham’s had during his career – the quiff, which he introduced while helping bring the Olympic flame to GB in 2012. His former hairdresser, Ben Cooke, said of the look: “As most sensible men reach a certain age and realise what suits them, they kind of need to start sticking to that. I’d like to say he’s had his experimental time, and now he’s going with more of a classic look that can continue to grow with him as he matures. David has probably reached that stage now where that’s his haircut for life.”

Daddy cool in 2017

More tattoos and more hair for Beckham (Steven Paston/PA)

Just when we thought the quiff was here to stay, Beckham proved you’re never too old for long hair and an edgy new look, when he harked back to ‘vintage Becks’ and brought back the long bob. For someone who had recently celebrated his 40th birthday and has four young children, one thing’s for sure: he still manages to ooze style and charisma.

© Press Association 2018