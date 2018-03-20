8 kidswear finds fit for a little prince or princess

20th Mar 18 | Beauty

Ahead of the arrival of the new royal baby, Katie Wright selects the cutest kids' fashion on the high street.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to welcome their third child next month, and speculation is rife over when exactly the baby will arrive (could it be St George’s day?) and whether it will be a boy or girl (or even twins, as some overzealous bump-watchers have been theorising lately).

While we won’t know for definite until it happens, chances are, the new bundle of joy will be following in big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte’s footsteps in terms of what they wear.

Whenever we see them at public appearances or in official portraits, the littlest royals are always beautifully turned out; 4-year-old George in shorts, buttoned shirts and sensible shoes, while Charlotte, who turns 3 in May, has an array of pretty floral frocks, knitted cardigans and Mary Janes.

With arguably the best-dressed mum in the UK, it’s no wonder the adorable siblings are already inspiring babywear designers with their prim and proper outfits.

Want to dress up your little prince of princess in a similar fashion? Here’s how to get the royal baby look on the high street…

File photo dated 01/10/16 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prince George

Classic button-down shirts and navy shorts, worn with shiny lace-up shoes, are the young prince’s uniform while on royal duties with mum and dad.

His quilted jacket is a winter staple, and even his PJs are super-stylish – who can forget the adorable sight of the then 2-year-old meeting Barack Obama in a personalised bathrobe and gingham pyjamas?

Prince George
(Jane Barlow/Dominic Lipinski/PA)


1. Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Striped Oxford Shirt, 3 months – 7 years, from £10

Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Striped Oxford Shirt
(Marks and Spencer/PA)

2. John Lewis Heirloom Collection Boys’ Cotton Sateen Suit Shorts, 2 – 14 years, from £10

John Lewis Heirloom Collection Boys' Cotton Sateen Suit Shorts
(John Lewis/PA)

3. Joules Baby Boy Popper Front Coat, 0 – 12 months, £34.95, House of Fraser

Joules Baby Boy Popper Front Coat
(House of Fraser/PA)

4. My1stYears Personalised Gingham Robe, £26

My1stYears Personalised Gingham Robe
(My1stYears/PA)

Princess Charlotte

Cap-sleeved smock dresses in pretty printed fabrics are Princess Charlotte’s signature look, paired with Mary Jane shoes and ankle socks – an eternally cute combination – and a cardigan if the weather calls for it.

The toddler looked sweeter than ever when she was flower girl at Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year, wearing a white silk dress with a sash bow and floral crown. There’s no word yet on whether we’ll get a repeat at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May. Here’s hoping…

The Duchess of Cambridge, carrying Princess Charlotte, arrives with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince George at Warsaw's Chopin Airport for the start of their five-day tour of Poland and Germany and Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's wedding
(Yui Mok/Justin Tallis/PA)

1. M&Co Floral Print Smock Dress, ages 0-3, from £18

M&Co Floral Print Smock Dress
(M&Co/PA)

2. River Island Mini Girls Yellow Frill Collar Cardigan, £14

River Island Mini Girls Yellow Frill Collar Cardigan
(River Island/PA)


3. Marks and Spencer Kids’ Leather Walkmates Cross-bar Shoes, from £24

Marks and Spencer Kids' Leather Walkmates Cross-bar Shoes
(Marks and Spencer/PA)

4. Monsoon Baby Nouvoux Dress, 0-3 years, £45

Monsoon Baby Nouvoux Dress
(Monsoon/PA)

