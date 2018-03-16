Glitter, gloss and green eyeshadow - these are the 6 biggest beauty trends for spring

Ready to hit refresh on your beauty look now that spring has (very nearly) sprung? Then you’ve come to the right place.

The SS18 catwalks gave us a glut of gorgeous hair and make-up ideas, and there’s something to suit every taste.

Bored of matte lips? Get ready for gloss, 2018-style. Eyeliner addict? You’ll adore the graphic black liner looks. Love a bit of sparkle? Rhinestones are back with a vengeance.

Suffice it to say, there’s a lot to get excited about – and we’ve got the inside scoop on how to recreate these runway looks at home.

1. Punky glitter

Eyes, lips, lashes, nails – there was barely a body part that wasn’t dusted with sparkling particle at the spring shows, from stick-on rhinestones at Jeremy Scott, to glitter-encrusted eyelashes at Ryan Lo.

Alberta Ferretti SS18 (MAC/PA)

But these looks all shared a rebellious edge – it’s about punk not precision – so load up on black kohl liner and top with a fingertip full of loose glitter to get the requisite too-cool-to-care vibe.

(MAC/PA)

MAC 3D Lavender Glitter, £16.50

2. Exaggerated eyeliner

Winged liner has been popular on the catwalks for a few seasons (and with good reason), but now the delicate cat-eye flick takes a backseat in favour of super-bold styles.

Versus Versace SS18 (MAC/PA)

The most conceptual example was at Lanvin, where a drinking straw was used to stamp dashes of liner out from the corner of the eye – which, honestly, seems like a lot of effort – but the mega-wings at Versus Versace and Marc Jacobs just require a steady had and a bit of practice.

(Charlotte Tilbury/PA)

Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick Liquid Eye Pen in Panther, £22

3. Lip gloss

Fashion is nothing if not fickle, so it was only a matter of time before matte lips were usurped on the catwalks. And, sure enough, wet-look lips ruled at trendsetting SS18 shows like Chanel and Tom Ford.

Haider Ackermann SS18 (MAC/PA)

Blood red and fuchsia were particularly popular, but this is a trend that’s easily adaptable – a slick of clear gloss over your favourite lippie, and you’ve got it.

(Givenchy/PA)

Givenchy Gloss Interdit Vinyl Rouge Thriller, £23.50, Escentual

4. Aqua eyes

From inky blue at Givenchy Couture to bright azure at House of Holland, and chalky turquoise at Missoni, aqua eyeshadows popped up at plenty of shows.

Missoni SS18 (MAC/PA)

There wasn’t a lot of subtlety to many of these catwalk designs, but if you choose a shade of blue or green that complements your eye colour, and smoke it out at the edges, this can be a really flattering look.

(Barry M/PA)

Barry M Kingfisher Blue Kohl Pencil, £2.99

5. Tea-stained eyes

If it’s subtlety you’re after, then take your cue from the shows where the make-up was as delicate at the clothes, namely Preen and Alexis Mabille. Here, a wash of creamy tea-brown across the eyelids complemented perfect skin and nude lips.

Preen SS18 (MAC/PA)

It’s important to note that this is a cool brown rather than a warm terracotta – a foundation stick that’s a few shades darker than your skin will give the ideal texture and tone.

(Hourglass/PA)

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, £42, Space NK

6. Hair accessories

Hair adornments have been creeping onto the catwalks in recent seasons, but for SS18 they’ve gone global, with the likes of Gucci, Miu Miu, and Versace getting involved, while at Dries van Noten, crystals were used to line models’ partings.

SS18 Jewellery now in store #simonerocha A post shared by SIMONE ROCHA (@simonerocha_) on Feb 5, 2018 at 2:14am PST

Designer hair clips will set you back upwards of £100 a pop, but there are lots of inexpensive dupes on the high street, so you can experiment with the hair jewellery trend risk-free.

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Pearl Cluster Barrette Hair Clip, £5



