11 beauty products to help you fall asleep faster on World Sleep Day

Pillow sprays, oils and lotions to help soothe you into a blissful slumber.

Today is World Sleep Day, the one day of the year when you really owe it to yourself to get a really good night’s kip.

But if that’s easier said than done, you’re not alone. According to a Sleep Council study, nearly half of the UK population are getting just six hours of sleep a night or less, as opposed to the optimal seven to nine hours most adults actually need.

So how can you increase the time you spend in the land of nod each night? Experts say good ‘sleep hygiene’ is important – so making your bedroom more conducive to slumber by ensuring it’s dark, quiet, tidy and not too hot or cold (aim for a temperature between 18-24C), and banishing bad habits like looking at your phone or tablet too near to bedtime.

Good ‘sleep hygiene’ is important if you want quality sleep (Thinkstock/PA)

In addition, the use of products that are scented with sleep-inducing oils like lavender and camomile before bed can help you to drift off. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, for example, was found in a trial to help 97% of participants to sleep better, with 89% saying they fell asleep faster than usual.

And now there’s a wide variety of beauty products that you can incorporate into your bedtime routine to reap the benefits of those soporific scents. Here are 11 of the best…

Lavender and camomile have been shown to aid sleep (Thinkstock/PA)

Pillow Sprays

Spritz generously over your pillow so that you’ll breathe in the soothing scent in as you drift off.

1. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, £18

(This Works/PA)



2. Dr Organic Lavender Sleep Therapy Pillow Spray, £7.99, Holland & Barrett

(Dr Organic/PA)

Oils

Warm a few drops in your palms and take a some slow, deep breaths to really make the most of the fragrance before applying to your pulse points.

3. Elemis Life Elixirs Sleep Perfume Oil Rollerball, £28

(Elemis/PA)

4. Weleda Lavender Relaxing Body Oil, £16.95

(Weleda/PA)

5. ‘Sleep Well’ Scentered Therapy Balm, £14.50, Senspa

(Scentered/PA)

Skincare

Swap your usual night cream for a product infused with potent sleep-friendly scents.

6. Manuka Doctor ApiNourish Overnight Lavender Mask, £24.99

(Manuka Doctor/PA)

7. Neom Organics Perfect Night’s Sleep Face Oil, £42

(Neom Organics/PA)

Bath products

Tip a cap-full of scented salts or oil into your tub as you wind-down for bed, lie back, and feel your stresses float away.

8. Kneipp Sweet Dreams Valerian & Hops Mineral Bath Salts, £8.95, LookFantastic

(Kneipp/PA)

9. Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil, £49

(Aromatherapy Associates/PA)

Body lotions

After your bath or shower, smoothing on a body lotion or oil will release wafts of therapeutic fragrance.

10. Lush Sleepy Body Lotion, £13.95

(Lush/PA)



11. Tisserand Sleep Better Massage & Body Oil, £9.95

(Tisserand/PA)

© Press Association 2018