Glossier has opened a cafe in San Francisco and it's all our pink millennial dreams come true

The cult beauty brand has unveiled its latest pop-up.

Less than two weeks after scoring a major beauty coup at the Oscars, when six A-listers – including Greta Gerwig and Allison Janney – debuted its new Lidstar eyeshadows, Glossier has unveiled its latest buzz-generating stunt – and this one’s open to everyone.

The American beauty brand has opened a pop-up cafe in San Francisco and, as you can imagine, it involves a *lot* of their signature pink.

Called Glossier at Rhea’s Cafe, the month-long pop-up shop has taken over an existing eatery and given it the full Glossier treatment, starting with a millennial pink and lavender exterior.

A cross between a cafe, store and a beauty parlour, this is only the third physical location the brand has launched after its permanent showroom in New York and a pop-up in London last year.

Inside you’ll find a ‘bar’ that’s lined with make-up mirrors, vintage lamps and crockery, alongside Fifties style chrome stools.

Long tables full of the brand’s wares – from old favourites like Boy Brow and Balm Dotcom, to newbies like Glossier You solid perfume and Solution exfoliator – are set out to allow visitors the chance to test out products before buying.

Not just a selection, either – the entire product line is available to buy.

Oh, and the floristry game is seriously strong.

Hungry? On the menu you’ll find Rhea’s famous buttermilk fried chicken – locals say it’s so tasty it’s worth destroying your lippy for.

Outside, there are French bistro style gold tables and wicker chairs, perfect for soaking up the San Fran sunshine while discussing which shade of Cloud Paint cream blush is your favourite.

Also outside is a bright pink mural that reads: ‘Have a nice day, SF’ – all the better to Instagram you see?

Even the bathrooms have been Glossified, with a collage of the brand’s campaign images, vases of pink and white flowers and the cool-girl’s hand soap of choice, Aesop (obviously).

As you can imagine, the cafe has already proved popular with San Franciscans who are flocking to Rhea’s to shop (and snap) their milliennial pink socks off.

Fancy a visit? Glossier at Rhea’s Cafe is located at 2200 Bryant Street and is open from 11am to 8pm every day until April 15. So there’s still time to plan a transatlantic trip…

