These are the only 5 menswear trends you need to know about for spring

Katie Wright has the key colours, prints and styles for the new season sorted.

Spring has (almost) sprung – so it’s time to look back at the SS18 catwalks and look ahead to the trends that will be defining the season.

And when it comes to menswear, there’s really only a handful of things you need to take note of.

Here are the designer looks that are set to lead the spring style pack, and how to wear them in the real world…

1. Striped shirts

The classic Breton print gets flipped for spring, with vertical stripes taking centre stage as seen at Cerruti and E. Tautz.

An Eighties-inspired short-sleeved open collar shirt is your key buy – thin lines on a dark background are a more subtle way to wear the trend than deckchair stripes.

River Island Navy Stripe Short Sleeve Revere Shirt, £25; Joggers, £30; White Mesh Side Panel Lace-up Trainers, £25 (hat and sunglasses, stylist’s own)



Loom Red and Blue Vertical Stripe Viscose Short-Sleeve Shirt, £45, Urban Outfitters



2. Logomania returns

There’s nothing subtle about this trend, which sees brand names and logos – for many a season confided to the linings of clothing – emblazoned front and centre.

The logomania look is best served on sporty separates. A word of warning, though: stick to one branded piece per outfit, because nobody likes a show-off.

Champion Grey Corp Sweatshirt, £45, Topman

Hugo Boss Mirror Logo Nylon Backpack, £159, House of Fraser (currently in store only)

3. Hawaiian shirts

Last summer’s sleeper hit is about to go global – surfer dude shirts appeared in aquatic colours on the Paul Smith and DSquared2 catwalks, while fiery sunset tones were the MO at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton.

Whatever the hue, these prints are loud and proud; wear a Hawaiian shirt open over a white crew neck tee for a laidback feel.

River Island Black Floral Fish Short Sleeve Revere Shirt, £28

Levi’s Short Sleeve Hawaiian Shirt, £45

4. Pastel palette

A major trend in both men’s and women’s fashion this season, sherbet shades are taking over everything from sportswear to suits (Ermenegildo Zegna and Acne’s slouchy tailoring felt fresh and perfect for spring).

Combine the two by pairing a pale pink suit with box-fresh white trainers, or teaming a pastel hoodie with a grey blazer.

Tu at Sainsbury’s Pink Suit Jacket, £50; Pink Suit Trousers, £25; Pink T-Shirt, £5 (available end of March)

J by Jasper Conran Yellow Jacket, £65, Debenhams (available end of March)

Devote Pink Bateman Hoodie, £55, Topman

5. Chunky trainers

Forget shoes that blend seamlessly into an outfit, right now it’s all about hefty kicks inspired by Balenciaga’s smash hit Triple S trainers.

At around £500 a pop, the street style stars’ favourites come with a typical designer price-tag, but you can get some chunky (and, frankly, way more wearable) sneakers on the high street for a lot less.

Nike Zoom Fly Black/Anthracite Men’s Running Shoes, £129.95

Adidas Ultraboost All Terrain Shoes, £179.95





